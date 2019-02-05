Will wedding bells soon be ringing? Jennifer Lawrence fueled rumors that she’s engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney after flaunting a large diamond ring on her finger.

The Oscar winner, 28, and the art dealer, 33, enjoyed dinner with friends at Raoul’s in New York City over the weekend. An eyewitness told Page Six that the couple “seemed like they were celebrating” something and Lawrence’s ring “was very noticeable.”

The Hunger Games actress and the gallerist were later spotted looking cozy as they left the NYC hot spot linking arms.

In January, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple, who started dating in June 2018, are “very serious” and “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.”

The Red Sparrow actress and her beau have been nearly inseparable since her best friend, Laura Simpson, introduced them. They vacationed together through Europe in August and reportedly moved in together later that month. The lovebirds were then spotted holding hands in NYC in October and they packed on the PDA while attending a New York Rangers game in November.

Lawrence previously dated Nicholas Hoult from 2011 to 2014 and was linked to Chris Martin in 2015. She then romanced her mother! director, Darren Aronofsky, from October 2016 to October 2017.

The X-Men actress spoke candidly about her dating history during her February 2018 appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast. Lawrence explained that she maintains close friendships with her former fames “because I’m blunt. I don’t think you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re blunt.”

She added: “Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.”

Lawrence even brought Maroney to the premiere of Hoult’s film The Favourite in September 2018, and Aronofsky, 49, was also present.

