Jennifer Lawrence has the look of love — and you can tell with one glance at her outfit. The Academy Award winner was spotted on Wednesday, August 8, vacationing in Paris with her new beau Cooke Maroney, wearing the perfect French-girl-in-love look for a steamy late summer day.

Seeing as we’re still in the thick of summer, Lawrence’s choice of a slip dress isn’t just understandable — it’s necessary. And the cut of her soft blush minidress paired with the matte finish of its fabric, wider straps and nude colorblock at the top keep the frock from looking like she’s wearing a negligee in public. Yes, she’s blurring the line between lingerie and regular streetwear, doing French girls everywhere proud.

Britney Spears’ Love Life: See the Singer’s Relationship History

But the key part of this sexy-but-daytime look is the accessories that Lawrence paired with her blush-hued number. The actress rocked a pair of nude-framed classic rounded-square sunnies in keeping with the neutral-nudes theme. But, to give the outfit more polish, she toted a recently relaunched Dior saddlebag in the crook of her arm, adding structure to a very casual look.

The finishing touch: Schutz Martine cork platform sandals that were not only summer appropriate, but added a fun ‘70s vibe as well as a touch of glamour to an otherwise casual look — you can thank the high heel for that!

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Not quite into the bedroom-attire-as-daywear look yourself? Fear not, Hailey Baldwin recently donned the perfect floral dress for a steamy summer day. See how she wore it here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!