The dog days of summer are upon Us — and if you’re currently in NYC that means that wearing anything with too much fabric or that hugs your body a little too much is torture. Don’t even think about wearing pants, or you will sorely regret it. Hailey Baldwin knows this, though, and has done the impossible: managed to look chic in the stifling heat and humidity.

The newly engaged model was spotted with her fiance Justin Bieber in in the city on Monday, August 6, wearing an Amen SS19 dress with classic Stan Smith sneakers and while the floral number isn’t yet available, it is the perfect style for the days when the mercury is pushing 90. Not only is the bright flowery print fun, but it’s also cut to skim her curves (without being too tight). The skirt is flirty, but the strappy sleeveless bodice is practical for the weather. It’s a look that everyone should have in their closet. And while you can’t snap up the particular piece that Baldwin is rocking, you can snap up these five similar floral dress styles here!