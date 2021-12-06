These Bestselling Sneakers From Zappos Will Put a Spring in Your Step

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

In the past few years, sneakers have become our go-to shoe. Why torture yourself in stilettos when you could be treating your feet to the comfort of kicks? Running shoes are the versatile look of the moment. You can rock this carefree footwear from the gym to the grocery store and even to girls’ night out. And did you know that experts recommend replacing your sneakers every six-to-eight months? If you’re overdue for an upgrade, we found some running shoes that run circles around the competition.

These shoes are made for walkin’! Get your steps in with these bestselling sneakers for men and women from Zappos. Whether you’re running to meet friends for brunch, running errands or running around the block, these kicks offer optimum support and style. Read on to shop this fabulous footwear!

These Ultra-Cushioned Women’s Running Shoes

Want to step up your shoe game? This Hoka One One Bondi 7 Running Shoe is a game-changer. Designed with super soft memory foam, the plush collar conforms to fit a variety of ankles and cradles the Achilles tendon in cushioned comfort. “I use these shoes for everyday wear and for work. I work in the nursing department at my hospital and wear these for 12 to 16 hours shifts and my feet barely hurt at the end of them,” shared one shopper. “These shoes make me feel like I am on a little trampoline with all the cushion that they give me.” Another customer said, “These put a spring in my step. Luxurious support and comfort. I actually look forward to daily walks to the park. Stop reading. Buy these.”

Get the Hoka One One Bondi 7 Running Shoe for just $160 at Zappos!

These Classic Men’s Sneakers

These top-rated New Balance sneakers are simply iconic. The running-inspired lifestyle shoes feature a premium footbed for arch support, breathable mesh fabric and a dual-density foam collar. According to one rave review, “The build quality, materials, craftsmanship, fit — literally everything about this shoe is over the top amazing.” Another shopper said, “Literally the nicest pair of sneakers I’ve ever purchased. The quality, materials and stitching are unsurpassed. I’ve purchased a lot of shoes in my lifetime and while comfortable, I always seem to get to a point where I’m ready to take them off. The 990’s provide ALL DAY comfort.”

Get the New Balance Made in Us 990v5 Shoes for just $185 at Zappos!

These Lightweight Women’s Running Shoes

Shoppers can’t get enough of these lightweight running shoes! One customer even declared, “Best money I have ever spent.” Engineered with a Speedboard to launch you forward and a CloudTec outsole to propel your run, these sneakers take innovation to the next level. “Feels like an arch massage the whole time you’re wearing them,” said one shopper. “Maybe the most comfortable running shoe ever.” Another customer proclaimed, “They fit perfect and feels like I’m running on clouds!” We’re on cloud 9 with these On Cloudflow sneakers.

Get the On Cloudflow Running Shoe for just $140 at Zappos!

