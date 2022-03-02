11 of the Best Transitional Spring Dresses at Amazon — Starting at Just $27

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ah, do you feel that? It’s the sun shining a little stronger, the plants starting to come back to life, the overall happier feeling that comes with warmer weather. We’re obviously excited — but it’s not time to slap on a swimsuit and hit the pool just yet. We have the journey through spring first, so let’s embrace it!

Shifting from winter to spring for Us is all about transitional dresses. We’ll leave the spaghetti strap mini dresses for summer, and in the meantime, we’ll go for these more sensible (yet chic) styles that won’t have us totally shivering on any given day. Check out our 11 current favorite transitional dresses at Amazon below!

Best for Brunch

This flowy maxi dress is so pretty and sophisticated, and we love how the neckline can be worn tied or open. Dress this beauty up with heels or down with sneakers!

Get the Angashion Tiered Maxi Dress for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Lakeside Lounging

The striped version of this dress has a little bit of a nautical vibe to it. It also has a super flattering waistline, and we love how the midi hem and three-quarter sleeves are long enough to keep you comfy if there’s a cool breeze!

Get the Moyabo 3/4 Sleeve Casual Dress (originally $33) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Nights Out

This Amazon-exclusive dress is fitted with a cool cutout on the upper chest, making it a great pick for going out with your squad. The ribbed fabric will keep you warm as the sun goes down!

Get The Drop Chantal Midi Bodycon Fitted Cutout Rib Dress (originally $59) for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for the Boho-Chic Babe

This cotton-blend, floral-embroidered dress has been an absolute favorite of ours for a while. It’s so fluttery and whimsical!

Get the Umgee Boho Bliss! dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Size Inclusivity

This long-sleeve jersey dress comes from Amazon’s newest in-house brand, Amazon Aware. Not only is it carbon neutral, but it’s available in sizes XXS-7X!

Get the Amazon Aware Jersey Ruched Dress for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Dressing Up But Staying Comfy

Bridal shower coming up? Family get-together? This dress will have you looking like a million bucks with a pair of wedges or heels, but it’s soft, stretchy and cozy. The waist tie is so flattering too!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Lantern-Sleeve Short Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Wearing With Boots

This chambray denim shirt dress is not only cute, but it’s timeless. This is a piece you’ll wear again and again — and it looks so good with all types of boots and booties!

Get the Anna-Kaci Jean Shirt Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for a Downtown Stroll

This leopard print dress is so easy to wear but so stylish. So good for just strolling through town and enjoying the sunshine!

Get the Angashion Skater Mini Dress (originally $32) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Sipping Tea in the Garden

This beautiful mesh floral dress is immediately going to have you calling your friends to come over for a garden party! Sip tea — and share tea — together!

Get the Milumia Floral Embroidery Mesh Dress for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Effortless Elegance

This dress is essentially a long-line T-shirt — just with puff sleeves — and yet it’s so, so fashionable! The French terry is so soft too.

Get The Drop Estelle Puff Sleeve French Terry Sweatshirt Mini Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Attending a Wedding

This gorgeous maxi dress is a number one bestseller on Amazon, and it’s not hard to see why! It comes in a bunch of colors and patterns too!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Halter Neck Sundress With Belt (originally $47) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!