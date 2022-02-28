This Staple Maxi Dress Has a Draped Detail That Shoppers Adore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In just a couple of weeks, we’ll have finally reached Daylight Saving Time, which means that spring is well on its way. Maxi dress season is almost upon Us! We’ve been patiently waiting to wear all of our favorite frocks yet again and scoop up new pieces to add to our collection.

Sure, we have plenty of flowy boho dresses already lined up, so we want to shop for simpler styles that exude casual vibes. As luck would have it, we spotted just that when this dress from Scoop came to our attention! Though it is relatively basic, it boasts a draped detail that makes it stand out from similar options on the market.

This maxi dress has a more fitted bodycon-style design that hugs your curves, but it’s certainly not too skintight — so there’s plenty of versatility. It has a high-neck tank on top and a racerback cut in the back which is comfortable and chic! The hem extends all the way down to the ankle in true maxi fashion. While this is all straightforward, the one factor which completely made Us fall for this dress is the tie off to the side!

The tie on this dress hits right at the smallest part of the waist, and you can adjust it to be tighter or looser depending on your body type. The tie also creates some ruching that can give the midsection area a slimming effect. It’s a subtle hint that transforms the aesthetic of the dress — instantly elevating it in the process!

Right now, you can pick up the dress in three colors: An orange shade, a smoky grey and a pale light blue. These options are all absolutely ideal for the springtime and, of course, the summer as well! Shoppers decided that they love this dress so much, they’re coming back for more, which is always a great sign. Snagging a garment in multiple hues is an easy way to ensure you always have something to wear in a pinch! They also note that the ruching gives them a “little extra stomach coverage,” which is much appreciated. The silhouette is on point, the design is comfy and the dress has little touches that make it feel special. What more could you want in a warm-weather wardrobe item?

