17 Ultra-Flattering Tops to Stock Up on for Spring — Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring hasn’t quite sprung yet, but it’s on the horizon, shoppers! What we’re doing right now is prepping our closet for the warmer weather, and we’re in need of new tops to wear.

We’re specifically in the market for tops which fit the fresh vibes of the season and that are flattering to boot. Tummy control, slimming silhouettes, the whole nine yards! After a winter that was mostly spent indoors, we want to make sure we step out with confidence — and any one of the tops below will help make that happen. Read on for more!

17 Spring Tops That Are Seriously Flattering

Simple Tops and Blouses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The beautiful ruching all over this Open Edit long-sleeve top can help smooth out the figure for a sleek aesthetic — $49 at Nordstrom!

2. We Also Love: If you don’t like fitted tops and prefer flowier styles, this blouse from HOTAPEI is definitely for you — starting at $24 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: This CiCiBird short-sleeve top is loose, but there is an adjustable tie at the waist which will give you a beautiful shape — starting at $24 on Amazon!

4. Best Off-the-Shoulder Look: A top like this Sarin Mathews number is incredibly versatile and looks effortlessly chic — starting at $14 on Amazon!

5. Sweetheart Top Pick: The stunning neckline on this Free People top looks glamorous with the cap sleeves and fitted bodice — on sale for $29 at Nordstrom!

Crop Tops

6. Our Absolute Favorite: We are literally counting down the days until we can style this square-neck halter bralette from The Drop — $30 on Amazon!

7. We Also Love: The ruffles and ruching on the front of this SweatyRocks crop top help make it a product shoppers love — $19 on Amazon!

8. We Can’t Forget: This BP. cami is designed to fit and appear like a corset for a structured and chic vibe — $25 at Nordstrom!

9. Best Ruched Top: This fitted cami from AFRM has ruching throughout which makes it flattering despite the fitted vibe — starting at $31 at Nordstrom!

10. Favorite Smocked Top: The stretchy nature and texture of this Lulus top allow it to be comfy and cute — $48 at Nordstrom!

Printed and Ornate Blouses

11. Our Absolute Favorite: The different prints on this Biucly blouse are the ultimate way to celebrate the spring — starting at $25 on Amazon!

12. We Also Love: Florals for spring? While it may not be groundbreaking, the print of this SHEWIN top is too good to pass up — $26 on Amazon!

13. We Can’t Forget: For a short-sleeve style we adore, this ruffly top from Dokotoo is the move — $20 on Amazon!

14. Best Button-Down Top: We think everyone needs at least a few button-downs like this one from ECOWISH, and there are plenty of prints to choose from — $28 on Amazon!

15. Favorite Dramatic Style: Not only is this KIRUNDO blouse flowy, it has billowy sleeves and polka-dot embellishments that create a show-stopping style — starting at $21 on Amazon!

16. Best Trendy Style: The Y2K vibes are on point with this silky bell-sleeve button down from LYANER — $29 on Amazon!

17. Bold Blouse Pick: If you have a Fearless sense of style, this mesh long-sleeve blouse from Topshop was designed for you — $43 at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!