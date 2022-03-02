Sundress Season! This Pretty Plaid Mini Dress Is on Sale for Only $23 at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fun in the sun(dress)! As we get ready to spring forward, we’re already anticipating all of the social events on our calendar. It’s never too early to begin tracking down a fabulous outfit for a special occasion. If you’re looking for the perfect piece to wear to an upcoming picnic, pool party or shower, we just found the prettiest plaid dress from Nordstrom. Plus, it’s on sale right now for only $23!

This top-rated mini dress is a spring and summer stunner. TBH, we’re not sure why it’s on sale so early in the season — but we’re definitely not complaining. Gingham is such a classic pattern that just screams spring, and we can’t wait to rock this frock non-stop the next few months. We really can’t resist such a major markdown! Read on to discover why this discounted dress is our new favorite find.

Get the BP Plaid Square Neck Sundress for just $23 (originally $39) at Nordstrom!

The BP Plaid Square Neck Sundress is a closet staple. Flirty and feminine, it shows just the right amount of skin while still remaining tasteful. The sleeveless silhouette features a square neck, zip closure and adjustable straps, along with a notched hem with a subtle slit. And we can’t get enough of the plaid and pastel combo — too cute! Available in baby blue and coral colors, this mini dress has a timeless charm and a trendy style. Preppy is in!

Get the BP Plaid Square Neck Sundress for just $23 (originally $39) at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say that this plaid sundress is a spring and summer must-have! “I would legitimately buy this in any color,” one customer said. “Fits like a glove and flatters all the right parts. If you’re on the fence, get it!” Another reviewer gushed, “I absolutely love this dress! Tight where it needs to be and loose where it needs to be. It’s the perfect casual ’90s vibes for me.”

Get a head start on your spring shopping with this sweet sundress. When we tell you that we’ll be wearing this piece through Labor Day weekend, we’re not kidding. Can’t you just picture it with a jean jacket and white sneakers while grabbing brunch with friends? Such an easy outfit option. You could also team this dress with sandals or heels for spring or summer date night. Just add a white crossbody bag and dangling earrings, and you’re good to go. Take this mini from a barbecue during the day to a birthday party at night. This style will most likely go fast, so snag this BP sundress before it sells out!

See it! Get the BP Plaid Square Neck Sundress for just $23 (originally $39) at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Explore more from BP here and shop all other dresses at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!