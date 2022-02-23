This Kendall + Kylie Cardigan Set Just Landed at Walmart for $28

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our talents lie in being able to find some seriously amazing products at retailers that you wouldn’t expect would have incredible hidden gems. After we spot those products, the first thing that we do is bring them to you!

One spot that we’ve been loving right now is Walmart, which is pretty unexpected. The chain store happens to have a bunch of trendy pieces in the clothing department that are also super affordable. Our latest find is actually from Kendall + Kylie, and it’s this adorable sweater sweater set!

Get the Kendall + Kylie Cable Tank Top and Cardigan for just $28 at Walmart!

Sets like this are all the rage right now and also a perfect example of a transitional knit piece. You can wear it right now and carry it over into the spring and potentially into the summer as well! If you decide to get this item you get the slightly cropped cardigan and the matching knit tank that goes with it. Both pieces are designed with classic cable knit details that are classic, but the cut of the set makes it feel modern. The tortoise buttons on the cardigan do give it that grandma look that’s become super popular, but it’s not frumpy by any means. We’re also getting some retro 90’s vibes from this set that we love!

The best part about sets like this one are that you can mix and match to create a bunch of different outfits with other clothes that you already have hanging in your closet. You can wear the set now with a jacket layered over top, by itself when the springtime comes and in the summer wear the tank top on its own!

The sweater set is available in a light lavender color and a creamy white shade that are both super adorable. Both of these options can crossover into different seasons beautifully! We knew instantly that this would be an item that a lot of shoppers will fall in love with. It might even sell out soon, so if you’re ready to pick this sweater set up get your size now before the stock runs out!

