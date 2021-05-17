Shoppers Are Obsessed With the Flattering Ruching on This Bodycon Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to wearing bodycon dresses, many of Us aren’t particularly interested. If we’re not feeling like our most fabulous selves, we want to avoid them altogether. But here’s the thing: There’s truly no reason to be so afraid of these popular garments! We need to stop living in the past. New styles have dropped that are fresh, modern and flattering.

What’s the key to the success of a bodycon dress? One word: ruching! This added detail makes a dress look that much better on the body, and shoppers are saying that this version from Zeagoo is one of their absolute favorites.

Get the Zeagoo Midi Stretchy Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress for Women for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is super stretchy and fitted, and the ruching is ample. In fact, it’s actually most prominent in spots of the body where we can feel particularly self-conscious — including the lower tummy area and the hip region. Shoppers note that this dress may help smooth out your figure and make you look slimmer, which is always an appealing option to have.

You can easily style this dress in a variety of ways, whether you’re going for a more casual look or heading out for an evening on the town. Team it with some white sneakers and a denim jacket if you’re bopping to brunch with friends, or class it up with heels and statement jewelry for date night!

Get the Zeagoo Midi Stretchy Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress for Women for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can score this dress in a slew of shades, including standard black and white, bright red, olive green and many more. It’s also available in snakeskin and leopard print as well! When shoppers slip this dress on, it instantly upgrades their confidence. It hugs every single curve to perfection, which is why it’s a must-have for summer. Reviewers love the look, the comfortable fit and everything else about this dress. What are you waiting for? Rock the frock!

See it: Get the Zeagoo Midi Stretchy Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress for Women for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Zeagoo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!