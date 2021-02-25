This Anti-Bra Bralette Leaves Underwire and Discomfort in the Dust

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are so sick of bra brands lying to us. “No, we swear, this underwire won’t bother you! The padding looks natural! The straps won’t dig into your shoulders!” Yeah, yeah. We know better at this point. The majority of the time, we’re left dealing with the same old problems and annoyances…every single day.

We knew, however, that this bra was different immediately — and the immense number of glowing reviews truly solidified our first impression. We could see right away that this bra was special, and apparently it lives up to the hype we quickly built up in our head. Starting to feel excited? Don’t hold yourself back, because you really have found what might be the best anti-bra bralette out there!

Get the Blue 55 Wireless Deep V-Neck Bralette starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This pull-on bralette is easy to wear from the get-go since you don’t have to deal with any hard-to-reach closures. Better is when you officially have it on and feel…well, not much at all! The material is so soft and lightweight, just like your favorite T-shirt. It’s stretchy and smooth, and best of all, there’s no underwire! This is such a good pick for everyday looks, especially compared to lace bralettes that appear bumpy under your clothing. This one keeps it invisible, unless you want to show it off, of course.

This bralette has a plunging V-neckline, again helping it not stick out from under your clothes. Its styling versatility only increases thanks to the adjustable spaghetti straps. You can wear them over the shoulders or cross them in back to wear under your racerback tops and dresses!

Another bonus? This bralette comes with removable padding. It’s light padding that’s great for everyday wear, but most of all, having the choice to be able to add it in or take it out whenever we want to really sells Us on this bralette — not that we weren’t already pretty darn convinced!

This bralette has shoppers shocked by its low price and high quality, as well as surprised to find themselves not rushing to take it off at the end of the day. Truly the best part is that it’s available in so many colors and multi-packs too. Grab a single, a duo, a four-pack or even a six-pack!

