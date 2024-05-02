Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to getting dressed during spring and summer, we like to live by the rule that the fewer layers and as much room as possible, the better. Whether you’re running the kids to their various extracurriculars or gallivanting through the city with your girls, finding and wearing oversized fashion finds can help keep you breezy and prevent you from overheating! Think about it — oversized pieces allow for the wind to flutter through your clothing and provide a nice and tidy look thanks to the billowing design. It sounds like a win-win to Us.

From slinky dresses to structured trousers, if you’re looking for an easy way to stay stylish and unrestricted, there is an oversized (but secretly slimming) fashion find you’ll love. We rounded up 15 easy oversized and slimming spring fashion finds that start at just $20 — read on to see our picks!

1. Beachy Casual: This BP. oversized beach shirt will look super cute with jeans and sneakers — was $50, now just $25!

2. Everyday Essential: Throw on this Free People Nina crewneck T-shirt with frilly skirts and flat sandals for an easy spring ensemble — just $38!

3. Maxed Out: For the queen who can’t get enough of maxi dresses, you’ll love this ANRABESS T-shirt dress because it’s slimming and breezy — was $53, now just $33!

4. She Means Business: For some reason, stripes give off a business vibe, and this chouyatou long sleeve button down maxi shirt dress does that while allowing you to relax — just $27!

5. Buttoned Up: This Sidefeel oversized 3/4 sleeve button down shirt works for plenty of circumstances and comes in five colors — just $28!

6. It’s Covered: This Ekouaer cover up shirt will keep you covered during your upcoming vacation thanks to its 100% rayon material — just $28!

7. Dolman Queen: This Verdusa oversized maxi dress gives off caftan vibes and is super airy — making it great for any warm weather event — just $37!

8. Vacay Ready: This ANRABESS long maxi dress is perfect for the beach or lying poolside on your next vacation — was $43, now just $32!

9. Edgy Essence: For those who like to show a little skin while out and about, this R.Vivimos long dress is right up your alley — just $37!

10. Jump In: We love this Dokotoo jumpsuit because it’s so versatile and has a textured waist for add waist slimming — just $34!

11. ’90s-Inspiration: If you love the billowing, bulky denim styles of the ’90s, you’ll love these Levi’s baggy dad jeans — just $108!

12. To Bed or Not To Bed: These Wantschun wide leg pants look like pajamas but are way more luxe — just $20!

13. Business and Pleasure: These Dokotoo wide leg cargo pants are suitable for work and happy hour afterwards — and the cargo pockets help you carry all your essentials — just $40!

14. Sporty Chic: We love this Velai jumpsuit because it has a sporty essence about itself but it’s also very laid-back and easy — the cap sleeves are to die for — just $23!

15. Pleated Mama: By now, you probably know that we love pleats! This pleated two piece set consists of a button down and flowy wide-leg pants for an ensemble that exudes rich mom vibes — just $45!