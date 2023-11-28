If anyone knows how to pull off oversized clothing, it’s Dua Lipa.

The “Houdini” singer, 28, stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, November 28, in a super-sized head-to-toe leather outfit.

Lipa wore a long black oversized leather jacket paired with black and white oversized leather trousers. She accessorized the look with a black Hèrmes Birkin bag, black leather boots and black oval shaped sunglasses.

She allowed her clothing to do the talking and kept the rest of her look casual and fresh-faced. Lipa sported minimal makeup and wore her newly dyed red hair down and parted in the middle.

Lipa is no stranger to the oversized trend. Just one day prior to stepping out in the all-leather getup, she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing an oversized trench coat with an extra long attached scarf. The singer wore the unique trench while on a weekend trip to Copenhagen. She captioned the photo: “CPH weekend w my sisters 🇩🇰❤️.”

Earlier in the month, Lipa showed off another oversized look. She posted an Instagram photo wearing a black and white oversized fur tiger print coat as a part of a carousel of vacation photos. She captioned it simply: “Lucky Cat 🐱.”

What makes Lipa’s interpretation of oversized clothing so daring is that she doesn’t always feel the need to limit it to one item at a time.

Take the oversized gray pinstripe suit she wore to Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in December 2022, for example. The suit, which was a part of The Attico’s resort 2023 collection, was equally large on the top and the bottom, and put a bold spin on the otherwise business-like attire. She paired it with a pair of black square-toed loafers and dark sunglasses.

Although Lipa is primarily known for her singing career, she has also continued to make a respected name for herself in the fashion industry.

A long-time ambassador for Versace, Lipa teamed up with Donatella Versace to co-design the brand’s “La Vacanza” women’s collection in May of this year. She even walked in the brand’s spring/summer 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week — while her music played in the background.

Perhaps the most telling milestone that points to Lipa’s ever-growing role in the fashion industry is when she served as the co-chair to the 2023 Met Gala, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, alongside Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer.