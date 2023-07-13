Dua Lipa co-designed a collection with Donatella Versace — and rocked one of the designs on the pink carpet.

The 27-year-old singer showed off a shimmery dress at the Barbie premiere on Wednesday, July 12, in London. For the event, Lipa commanded attention in the colorful number — which she co-designed with Donatella Versace — featuring butterflies, flowers, a plunging neckline and delicate gold chain straps. She paired the skin-tight garb with a chunky choker and matching earrings, silver strappy heels and a slicked back ponytail. For glam, honored the iconic doll with a dewy face, feathered eyebrows, glittery eyeshadow and magenta lips.

Lipa also shared photos of her fabulous look via Instagram on Thursday, July 13. “LONDON BARBIE! 💖,” She captioned the post. “Feeling very proud to wear my la vacanza collection co-designed with @donatella_versace on the pink carpet last night 💖.” Friends and fans were quick to praise the stunning look in her comments section. Versace, 86, wrote, “UNREAL! I love you.” Sharon Rooney added, “Beautiful Barbie,” while Julia Michaels commented, “You’re perfect!”

The sparkly dress is part of Lipa’s collection with Versace. The duo co-designed a line inspired by “modern elegance” called “La Vacanza,” Italian for “vacation.” From luxurious bikinis and trendy heels to breathtaking gowns, the collection features a variety of chic items. The collection launched in May, during the Cannes Film Festival.

When the collection launched, Lipa debuted multiple outfits via Instagram. First, she held a martini glass while posing in a polka dot and butterfly patterned long-sleeve top and matching strappy skirt. She paired the set with a black leather bag, butterfly earrings, a chain necklace and soft glam. In the next photo, Lipa stunned in a one-piece bathing suit. The swimwear featured a low back, cutout on her bodice and high-cut legs. Her heels and bag perfectly matched the insect pattern on her suit, and she topped it off with a voluminous updo.

Versace gushed about working alongside Lipa in a social media post at the time, writing, “We designed this collection with true friendship, love and joy at the heart of every piece we put on show tonight.” She continued, “Your passion and vision have inspired me throughout this creative journey. I love you more than you can imagine.”

Lipa responded in the comments, “The biggest dream come true doing this alongside you!! I love you so much!! What a journey!!!”