Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet: See the Best Looks

Fashion in France! The 76th Cannes Film Festival has commenced — and the stars are out!

The biggest names in Hollywood jetted to Europe to celebrate the newest movies, documentaries and more. The annual soirée hosted its opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 16, at the Jeanne du Barry premiere.

Like every year, Cannes gives fan-favorite celebrities the opportunity to showcase their superb style — and the A-list attendees did not disappoint.

Take Elle Fanning, for example. The Maleficent actress, 25, looked like royalty at the event, twirling onto the red carpet in a tulle gown by Alexander McQueen. The ravishing number featured a crystal-covered bodice that was equipped with a protruding construction. The skirt of the number was adorned with tiny sequins. Fanning complemented the design with a layered pearl necklace and rosy glam.

Catherine Zeta-Jones was also attendance on Tuesday, dazzling Us with a plunging red gown by Elie Saab. The radiant garment included different shades of the crimson hue throughout and billowing cape sleeves. Zeta-Jones, 53, was joined by husband Michael Douglas and their daughter, Carys. Douglas, 78, looked dapper in a black tuxedo as Carys, 20, glistened in a backless white gown that was covered in textured flower petals. (The couple also share son Dylan, 22. Douglas is also dad of 44-year-old son Cameron with ex-wife Diandra Luker.)

The evening proved to be a family affair for Uma Thurman too. The 53-year-old Kill Bill star — who turned heads in a blush-colored gown by Christian Dior teamed with a red cape and Chopard jewelry — attended the gathering with her 21-year-old son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke. Thurman and ex-husband Ethan Hawke also share daughter Maya Hawke — who is most known for her roles in Stranger Things and Do Revenge.

Naomi Campbell, meanwhile, was a glistening sight in Celine. The glittery frock showed off the 52-year-old supermodel’s figure as it was made with a gathered design at the waist. She styled the garb with dangling earrings, oversized sunglasses and metallic footwear. For glam, Campbell rocked sparkly eyeshadow and wore her signature Rapunzel-like tresses loose, down her shoulders.

Other Cannes standouts included Helen Mirren — who commanded attention with blue hair. Her locks perfectly complemented her figure-flattering Del Core gown and open-toe silver heels. The Good Liar actress, 77, was styled by Lee Harris, who gushed over the look via Instagram on Tuesday. “She knows how to make an entrance,” he wrote alongside snaps of Mirren. “@HelenMirren representing @LorealParis at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a custom gown by the exceptionally talented @DanielDelCore.”

Cannes 2023 will run until Saturday, May 27.

Keep scrolling to see more stars at the festival: