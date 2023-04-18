Kim Kardashian is ready for a (stylish) battle! The TV personality took inspiration from Kill Bill: Volume 1 for her latest fashion statement.

“You and I have unfinished business,” Kardashian, 42, captioned a Monday, April 17, Instagram carousel, quoting the film’s star Uma Thurman. In the snaps, the Skims founder is seen wearing a black and yellow moto jacket — similar to the bumble bee-esque design Thurman’s character, The Bride, wore as she sought revenge on her ex-teammates and assassins in the iconic 2003 movie by Quentin Tarantino. (The flick also stars Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah and Vivica A. Fox.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While costume designer Catherine Marie Thomas paired Thurman’s outerwear piece with matching track pants — Kardashian put her own spin on the ensemble, opting for black leggings and knee-high boots. The reality star wore her dark locks in a face-framing updo and donned soft glam. Making the look even more fitting, the shots of Kardashian were taken at the Kill Bill Resto Bar, which appears to be in Poland. The actual fight scene was filmed at Gonpachi Restaurant in Tokyo.

Kardashian recently spent time in Japan with her kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. On Friday, April 14, the SKKN by Kim CEO shared photos from Kyoto via Instagram. In the images, the California native looked vibrant in a fuzzy blue coat, distressed jeans and Nike sneakers as she posed with Saint, Psalm and Tracy Romulus, the chief financial officer for KKW Brands. A few days prior, Kardashian posted the sweet moments of North spending time with her idol, artist Takashi Murakami.

“All North wanted was to meet @TakashiPom on our trip to Japan!” Kardashian wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Thank you Murakami for opening up your creative bubble for us and bringing some of your magic kids. It would have been nice if they weren’t fighting LOL and we got a decent picture but hey?” In the images, Saint appeared to be crying on the floor as North excitedly fanned over Murakami, 61.

Murakami has had a longstanding relationship with West, 45, as he created the cover art for his 2007 album Graduation. He also created a series of bear sculptures, which he named the Kanye Bear — a nod to the Chicago native’s 2004 record, The College Dropout.