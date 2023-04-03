How the (fashionable) tables have turned! Kim Kardashian was called out for her style choices in Tokyo after she previously shaded sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian for their looks in Japan.

The Skims founder, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 2, to share moments from her recent trip with daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5. In one of the snaps, Kim is seen rocking a massive pink fur coat as her mini-mes matched in rosy ensembles. The Selfish author teamed her fuzzy outerwear piece with gray sweatpants, Air Jordans and a coordinating handbag. She completed the getup with metallic sunglasses.

Also in the social media carousel, the TV personality included a screenshot of a tweet that showed Khloé, 38, in a similar coat during a prior trip to Tokyo with Kim and Kourtney, 43, which was documented on season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Well well well @KimKardashian apologize now!!” the tweet read, prompting hilarious reactions from Khloé and Kourtney in the comments section.

“I’m waiting,” Khloé wrote via Instagram, as Kourtney added, “A long way from the cycling outfits.”

As fans recall, Kim was very critical of her siblings for their outfit choices in Japan. “I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” Kim said in a confessional during an October 2018 episode of the E! series. “Like, I can’t take it … My sisters look so crazy. It’s actually embarrassing.”

Along with her fur coat, the Revenge Body alum donned a silver sequin dress, turquoise eyeshadow and costume jewelry. The Poosh founder, for her part, stepped out in a series of Japanese-inspired garbs that Kim said “looked really bad.”

Kim eventually brought her concerns to her sisters, telling them that they looked like “clowns.” She continued: “I’m not kidding. This is not, like, a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, [don’t] dress up like a f—king geisha unless we’re at a geisha house. I just think you’ve got to, like, chill. Like, you can be cooler. I’m not telling you guys what to be and what to wear or anything, but I’m telling you how to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul, so that you stay young and relevant.”

The Kardashians stars traveled to Tokyo at the time so that Kim could shoot a campaign for then-husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy clothing line.

“It’s my husband’s collection and I want to make sure that I do a good job and that he likes how everything turns out,” Kim said.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that the former pair reached a settlement. Along with North and Chicago, the exes also share sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.