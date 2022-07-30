Following in her dad’s footsteps! Kanye West’s Yeezy line has constantly inspired the next generation with its cutting-edge trends — including his eldest daughter, North.

“North sketches @Yeezy,” Kim Kardashian captioned a Friday, July 29, Instagram Story pic of North, 9, drawing potential Yeezy designs on a blue piece of paper. The elementary schooler’s concept included sketching faces — with black eyes — using a Sharpie marker. She then added black fabric to the “head” to make 3-D hair pieces that resemble cornrows.

After the 41-year-old Skims mogul — who also shares daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper, 45 — doted over North’s creative ideas, she documented the rest of her little girl’s visit to Yeezy. North snapped a few selfies wearing a “YR 3022” pair of Yeezy sunglasses prototypes.

While North has many interests — from “goth” music, fashion styling and more — Kardashian has continually raved over her child’s painted masterpieces.

“She’s a really, really good artist and she loves to paint,” the Kardashians star gushed in a February interview with Vogue, showing off her favorite objects in their family home. “She does like little paintings for me [of mountains, our pets and more].”

Kardashian added: “Recently, North stayed home and had COVID, so this is her drawing that she did in her room. It’s a charcoal. Maybe that was just her emo mood. So, I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It’s really been an amazing hobby of hers.”

North’s Friday visit to her dad’s studio is hardly the first time she’s shown interest in fashion, too.

“We make all of the kids’ clothes and it’s so fun and so much fun for me to see how North’s personal style is evolving and what she’s into. She fully picks out her outfits,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — whose been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021 — exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019.

Kardashian also confessed to Us that her firstborn impacted her own style. “I was wearing fancy looks like Givenchy, lace and Valentino when I was pregnant with North, so I had to wear heels and it was the worst,” she said. “I never wore flats before. I never even wore sneakers out before besides working out at that time and then the athleisure vibe started, and I would always wear Kanye’s sneakers and that got me into it. I wish that casual sweat style was cool when I was pregnant because I would have had life so easy!”

North, who even helped style her mom’s Vogue cover shoot earlier this year, made headlines this month when she stepped out in a 2008 jacket from West’s first fashion brand, Pastelle, during Paris Couture Fashion Week.

Scroll below to see snaps from North’s Yeezy visit: