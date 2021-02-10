Don’t mess with mama bear! Kim Kardashian clapped back at doubts that her 7-year-old daughter, North, painted a gorgeous nature scene.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, wrote on her Tuesday, February 9, Instagram Story. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to compete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

The reality star then responded to people “breaking down whether or not” the little one “actually painted” it.

“How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!?” the E! personality wrote. “Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIODTDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!”

The comment came one day after the KKW Beauty creator posted a photo of her “little artist” North’s art.

When the Internet responded with suspicion, a TikTok user clarified that her mom was a painting instructor who had taught North. “She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone that comes through her classes goes through this exact same painting when they’re starting out,” Camryn Frederickson said on Monday, February 8. “She’s beautiful. I’m so proud of her every day for running a business on her own and being just insanely talented. Love you, Mom.”

On Tuesday, Kardashian went on to share memes showing how North’s artistry “started” — with her “1st Mother’s Day gift.” The little one finger painted a handbag for the makeup mogul in 2014.

“Look at this masterpiece, guys,” Kardashian said on her Instagram Story. “This bag, North painted for me when she was not even 1 years old. What a beautiful masterpiece. I knew she would be such a great artist. Right, North? Put your hand up to it now, North.”

The Los Angeles native is also the mother of Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months. She and estranged husband Kanye West are in the “hardest part” of their approaching divorce, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. While “the end is near,” the children “don’t know” about their parents’ marriage struggles.

“Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state,” an insider explained to Us in January, noting that the Grammy winner, 43, has been working in Wyoming in September 2019.

Kardashian and the rapper wed in May 2014 in Italy after two years of dating.