Could it be? Kim Kardashian posted an incredible nature painting on Monday, February 8 — and said that her 7-year-old daughter, North, made it.

“My little artist North,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned her Instagram Story.

The mini masterpiece showed a lake scene with two trees in the foreground and mountains in the back. The little one covered the mountains in snow, added reflections to the water and painted purple and white flowers.

The reality star told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2017 that her and Kanye West’s eldest daughter is “really, really smart” and “knows how to outsmart” her parents.

“She is Kanye’s twin,” the Selfish author said during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “Same personality, says the same wild things. … I mean, she’ll just sit, looking at me, and be like ‘Mommy, I don’t like Ellen,’ or whoever it is. And I’m just like, ‘Not now!’ And she’s just like, ‘Why, Mom? I’m being honest.’”

The Los Angeles native called Saint, 5, her “twin” at the time, explaining, “He’s so sweet. And he’s just, like, such a good, good boy. Like, such a good person. North just beats him up all day long, and he so doesn’t cry.”

She and the rapper, 43, who are also the parents of daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 21 months, are headed for a split — but their kids “don’t know anything” about their marital woes.

“Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, noting that the estranged couple have been “working in different states” since September 2019 when the Grammy winner found a place in Wyoming. (Kardashian, for her part, has remained in Los Angeles.)

Us confirmed that the E! personality has been speaking with divorce lawyers since July 2020 and has been preparing her divorce settlement with attorney Laura Wasserman ahead of officially filing.

Amid her split, the KKW Beauty creator has been documenting her kids’ lives on social media, from showing Saint’s Japanese counting skills in January to photographing Psalm’s “reading time” on Monday.

Her and the Chicago native’s issues will air on the final season of KUWTK, and West is “less than thrilled” that the cameras captured their relationship troubles, a source exclusively told Us last month.

He and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014 in Italy after two years of dating.