Showing off his skills! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 5-year-old son, Saint, is on his way to becoming bilingual.

“My baby speaks Japanese,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned a Monday, January 25, Instagram Story video of her eldest son counting while eating an ice cream sandwich. “Is that what you learned in your Japanese class?”

Saint’s little sister, Chicago, 3, could be seen enjoying a sweet treat of her own beside him. As for North, 7, Kardashian and West’s eldest daughter said from behind the camera: “I can go to 1,000.”

The KKW Beauty creator also shares son Psalm, 20 months, with the rapper, 43. The pair took North and Saint to Japan in August 2019 for a family vacation.

“Night at the museum in Japan,” the makeup mogul captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos from TeamLab’s Borderlesss Digital Art Museum at the time.

She and the Grammy winner tied the knot in May 2014 in Italy but are now “actively negotiating” the terms of a divorce, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“She will continue to focus on her business empire,” the insider said of the reality star. “Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”

A massive December 2020 fight was a breaking point for the pair, another source told Us, explaining, “Kim is done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior, she has tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful. No one can tell Kanye what to do other than Kanye.”

The insider added, “They went into the latter part of 2020 with the very best of intentions and wanted to find a way to get along when they spent time together. It reached the point where bickering turned to nasty blowups and confrontations, and since neither of them wanted the kids exposed to that type of hostility, they [stayed] apart.”

The “Runaway” rapper spent most of 2020 living in Wyoming, while Kardashian remained in Los Angeles with their little ones.

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm “don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having,” the source told Us. “Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state.”