Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Facing the Hardest Part of Separation

Getting through the thick of it. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marital woes have entered its toughest phase yet.

“They have been living apart for a year now and he doesn’t have too many things [at Kim’s house] that he would need,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They are both clearly going through the hardest part of this separation right now.”

The insider notes that “the end is near” for the longtime pair, adding, “There is no communication between them right now. They’re living as a divorced couple. Kim’s only concern is her kids and her family. Her friends were sure she would file by now. It could happen any moment. There’s no way either of them will drag this out through the summer, it’s just not sustainable for either of them.”

Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in May 2014 and went on to welcome four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 20 months. Though the duo have experienced ups and downs over the course of their marriage, the brunt of it all occurred in late 2020.

At the time, the Yeezy designer shared intimate family information at his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina and across Twitter. He even referred to Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, as “Kris Jong-un” — a play on North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s moniker.

West tweeted a public apology to the Skims founder in July 2020 before briefly checking into a hospital near his Wyoming ranch. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” he wrote at the time. “Thank you for always being there for me.”

Us confirmed that same month that Kardashian was meeting with divorce lawyers to explore her options. However, the following month, a second insider revealed that she was “focused on healing her relationship with Kanye” after his public outbursts.

In early January, Us confirmed that Kardashian is “done” with their marriage after they experienced a “big fight” in December 2020. “Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset,” an insider explained. “Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

Kardashian recruited attorney Laura Wasser to help aid in her divorce settlement before she officially files. A source told Us that Wasser, whose former celebrity clients include Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, has “been on retainer and actively working for Kim since last summer.”

Much of Kardashian’s personal life has unfolded on-camera for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. An insider revealed to Us that the KKW Beauty mogul’s relationship issues with West will be no exception to this, as the subject will be featured on the final season. According to the source, the “Gold Digger” rapper is “less than thrilled” by the concept.