Going goth! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 8-year old daughter, North, is in a fun phase.

“She’s into Hot Topic,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, September 15. “She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.”

The Selfish author, who is also the mother of Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, noted that she has “no idea” where her eldest child found Black Sabbath songs. “I think TikTok,” the Los Angeles native said. “I don’t know.”

The KKW Beauty creator added during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance that her children are all “so different,” explaining, “[Chicago] is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup. Chi Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl. … Saint is, like, a video game tech whiz, amazing. Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and cars.”

The makeup mogul previously told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in 2017 that North did not like sharing Kardashian and West, 44, with her siblings — and the little one has not “grown out of” wanting to be an only child.

“It’s a struggle,” the former reality star told DeGeneres, 63. “Even to go to school, there will be times where she’s like, ‘I’m not riding in the car with my brother.’ Morning drop-off has to be a fun thing. Luckily, so many of our friends and cousins all live in the same neighborhood.”

The Skims creator, who identifies herself as a “carpool mom,” added, “I go to three homes every morning to pick up kids. I have to make it a thing. Sometimes we have to take two cars because I’ve agreed to take so many, and we have to separate the kids. Because she wants her own music, her own vibes, she wants to sing with her friends. I have to trade off. It’s always a thing.”

In September 2019, Kardashian and West spoke to Vogue Arabia about their kids’ personalities. “She is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality,” the former E! personality said of the rapper’s “twin” North. “Saint, I think, has more of my personality. What do you think?”

The Grammy winner agreed at the time, and Kardashian went on to say, “Chi, it’s still too early to say. She has a temper that we don’t have, but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully, they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”

She and the songwriter got married in May 2014 in Italy. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, but the model“would love to bring their family back together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“These past few months have made Kim’s decision to end the marriage even more difficult because Kanye has been very present in the relationship,” the insider said. “Kanye wants to get back with Kim. He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working. The kids are also a huge factor.”