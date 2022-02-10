Fashionista alert! North West may just be 8 years old, but she’s already making her mark on the Hollywood style scene. It turns out that the elementary schooler is responsible for selecting her and her siblings’ oh-so stylish outfits for the family’s Vogue photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian, the proud mother that she is, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 8, to brag about her daughter’s knack for fashion. “Styled by North,” she captioned a grid of adorable pictures of her children.

And between the 41-year-old Skims founder’s denim Balenciaga ensemble to Chicago’s cowgirl chic vibe, there’s no denying that North has what it takes to be pro.

The TikTok star proved she knows how to create a stellar color combo with brother Saint’s outfit. North dressed him in a mesh green Kawasaki shirt and purple cargo pants.

When it came to brother Psalm, she reached for a blue and maroon tee layered underneath a flannel button down as well as cargo pants. She even took a page out of father Kanye West’s playbook and accessorized the little one’s look with Yeezy foam runners.

As for herself? North went with some baggy ripped jeans and a solid white tee. She didn’t skimp when it came to accessories either, pairing her outfit with white and neon green sneakers and a pearl necklace that was adorned with “North” charms.

While styling her family for the pages of Vogue is her most professional endeavor to date, North has been expressing her love for fashion for years.

In December 2021 she took to TikTok to show her growing fan base her designer handbag collection — and it’s safe to say she has quite the archive.

With a slew of bags from Judith Leiber, including a pizza clutch, pumpkin carriage and gummy teddy bear bag, Christian Dior Saddle Bags, Balenciaga clutches and a Birkin to boot, it’s safe to say that she’s created an extensive collection.

In addition to bags, North has a longstanding love for fabulous footwear. Rewind to April 2019 and the then 5-year-old was determined to wear the KKW Beauty founder’s snakeskin boots out of the house. Naturally, she got pretty upset when she learned the stilettos weren’t school appropriate.

“Soooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots,” Kardashian jokingly captioned a tweet at the time.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential