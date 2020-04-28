It takes two! Kim Kardashian’s style twin is North West and their matching moments are just too cute to handle.

The mother-daughter duo has proven time and time again their love of fashion and the apple doesn’t fall from the tree! After all, with two of the biggest trendsetters on the planet as parents, it’s no surprise that North has turned into such a mini fashionista (with her cousin Stormi close behind her).

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

And while both mother and daughter seem to love to rock unique head-turning outfits on their own, it’s when they team up for a cohesive ensemble that we cannot get enough.

Arguably, their most epic look was the braids they both wore to the fall-winter 2020 Yeezy show. Though their outfits aren’t the same — with the 39-year-old wearing a baggy green jacket with slouchy pants and the 6-year-old in a layered a bright purple puffy vest — their hairstyle is actually identical. Created by the Skims founder’s go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, they turned heads in super thick, super long dark braids, for an overall aesthetic that was just too cool for school.

But there have been other standouts, including one of the two of them staying home in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which they’re both wearing the exact same Kanye merch.

From pastel crewneck sweatshirts to Halloween costumes, keep scrolling to see all of Kim and North’s best twinning moments.

