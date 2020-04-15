She’s loving a throwback! Kim Kardashian has been spending a lot of her time in quarantine scrolling through her camera roll and sharing old photos she’s come across — and we’re loving it! Her most recent throwback post is a series of seriously adorable snaps of her and North West twinning at the fall-winter 2020 Yeezy show.

On Tuesday, April 14, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted multiple photos of her and her oldest daughter matching in super cool looks while supporting Kanye at his fashion show back in March. “TWINZIES,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Though the aesthetic of the duo’s outfits are quite similar, their looks vary slightly in styling. While the 39-year-old is wearing a baggy, light army green jacket with slouchy pants, the 6-year-old layered a bright purple puffy vest over a long-sleeve top.

Their hair, on the other hand, is identical. Created by the Skims founder’s go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, the mother-daughter duo rocked a head full of super thick, super long dark braids.

The reality star has been sharing all kinds of fun throwback photos to her Instagram feed while stuck at home during self-quarantine. On Sunday, April 12, she shared a 7th-grade school portrait of herself, in which her sister Kourtney revealed she bleached her hair orange before the shot. On Sunday, March 29, she posted a college snap where she questioned her choice of now dated beauty trends. “Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I have so many questions. What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?”

