Oh, sisterly love! Kourtney Kardashian shared a very relatable story when teasing her sister Kim after she shared a throwback photo of herself from 7th grade.

A Round Up of the Best Kardashian-Jenner Bikini Pictures: From Kris’ Throwback to Kourtney’s Tiny String 2-Piece

On Sunday, April 12, the KKW Beauty founder posted an old school portrait of herself looking gorgeous, rocking super shiny, long, dark locks with a touch of reddish highlights throughout. “7th grade coolness,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Many close friends commented on the reality star’s hair, such as one of the Kardashians favorite hairstylists, Jen Atkin, who wrote, “That hair color tho.”

A Comprehensive Guide to the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Best Beauty Tips — Including Advice From Kendall, Kylie, Kim and More!

However, the touches of auburn weren’t natural. According to her big sis, the reality star had a little DIY hair-dye session before the photoshoot.

“You put cream bleach on your hand and ran it through your hair the day before school started for that cool orange streak 🧡😬,” the Poosh founder wrote in the comments. At least she knew what she wanted!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sharing all kinds of throwback pictures lately while stuck in self-quarantine. On Sunday, March 29, she shared an old snap from college where she questioned many of the trends she wore at the time of the picture.

“Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I have so many questions. What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?”

No matter how much she questions her past styles — turquoise liner and orange highlights — she doesn’t regret any of it. “I love my worst moments now,” she admitted in the September 2019 Vogue Arabia cover story. “I look back and have to laugh; it was so much fun. It was who I was, what I could afford and what I knew at the time.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)