



Kim Kardashian may be a fashion icon now, but as many know that wasn’t always the case. Good thing the reality star doesn’t care. In fact, she loves her embarrassing fashion mistakes!

In her interview with Kanye West for her Vogue Arabia September cover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star spoke about her best and worst fashion moments.

Kim Kardashian Wears a Corset by Her Met Gala Designer Thierry Mugler for the Cover of ‘Vogue Arabia

“I love my worst moments now. I look back and have to laugh; it was so much fun. It was who I was, what I could afford and what I knew at the time,” she said.

The 38-year-old continued, crediting the rapper for her dramatic fashion makeover. “Then, when I met you, you gave me the biggest closet makeover. I didn’t understand at the time why you wanted to get rid of pretty much everything I owned, but I pretended like I did,” she said. “You were showing me all of these different designers that I had never heard of before. Now, I totally get it. Now I’m very confident in what I wear. You have been my best stylist.”

She went on to recognize that he was the one to show her the artistic side of fashion, leaving her feeling confident enough to work with the best in the industry. But he wasn’t the only one she credited for her fashion success. Zac Posen also played a major role in her becoming a style legend.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

“Zac Posen, who was the first designer with a fashion house to believe in me when nobody did,” she revealed. “He invited me to the CFDA Awards and I remember him saying to me, ‘Kim, I see this in you, can you please trust me?’”

She went on to explain that he wanted her to wear minimal makeup, which was very much outside of her comfort zone. “I was so uncomfortable and of course showed up with a full face.” She went on to note that it was that night that she met people like Karl Lagerfeld and Rachel Roy. “I remember being so nervous and intimidated because I knew no one.”

