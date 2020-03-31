Kim Kardashian Questions Her Beauty Choices in This Epic Throwback

Kim Kardashian is just like Us — she regrets some strong beauty choices made in the early aughts. Then again, who doesn’t?

In a throwback picture the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Sunday, March 29, the Skims founder poses with one of her close friends wearing some … questionable trends.

“Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I have so many questions. What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?”

In the shot, the now 39-year-old is shown rocking some overly side-swept bangs, blue liner, spidery lashes and a glossy lip while her friend hugs her from behind.

Close friend and one of the Kardashian-Jenner’s go-to hairstylist Jen Atkin applauded the reality star’s throwback look. “You still look pretty,” she wrote. “It’s annoying!”

The KKW Beauty founder has spoken a lot about the dramatic change in her aesthetic over the years, crediting a lot of it to her husband Kanye West.

“I have a million cringeworthy moments,” she told Us back in April 2019. “Like I die when I see, like me in an Ed Hardy shirt with the Ed Hardy hat. I mean, it’s so funny.”

However, when she did an interview with her husband for the September 2019 Vogue Arabia cover, she admitted that she loved these old looks.

“I love my worst moments now. I look back and have to laugh; it was so much fun. It was who I was, what I could afford and what I knew at the time.”

She continued, “Then, when I met you [Kanye], you gave me the biggest closet makeover. I didn’t understand at the time why you wanted to get rid of pretty much everything I owned, but I pretended like I did,” she said. “You were showing me all of these different designers that I had never heard of before. Now, I totally get it. Now I’m very confident in what I wear. You have been my best stylist.”

