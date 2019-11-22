Kim Kardashian just took fans through 21 of her most iconic looks and you’ll never believe what her least favorite one was.

On Friday, November 22, Vogue shared a video of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star breaking down some of her most epic looks of all time, starting in the mid-2000s going all the way up to this year’s Met Gala.

Take a Look Back at Kim Kardashians Red Carpet Style Evolution

During this legendary fashion journey she revealed that her “worst look of life” was in 2006 when she attended Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood event. “Any time I could go to an event I would,” she shared. “Because I just wanted to get my picture taken. That’s all that mattered to me.”

She said at the time she was excited that she was able to “afford a Fendi belt and matching Fendi boots,” to pair with the gray and white collared sweater dress.

Before getting to this look though, she originally thought her most “cringe-worthy”ensemble was at the premiere of season one of KUWTK. Wearing a dress she “probably borrowed from Dash,” tags still on it and all, she couldn’t believe her bold choices from the glossy red lip to the done-up curls. However, she said she still respected it for who she was at the time.

Another major standout includes her first Met Ball in 2013 when she wore a floral Givenchy dress. This was before she was ever invited on her own, but instead came as Kanye West’s date since he was performing at the event. “And that was OK with me because I never really dreamed I’d be at the Met Ball,” she explained in the clip. “And I know noone probably wanted me there at the time.” Man, how times have change!

Keep scrolling to see some of a handful of her most memorable ensembles and what she has to say about them. The style evolution is truly amazing.