



Hairstylist to stars like Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and most famously the Kardashians, Jen Atkin knows what’s what when it comes to beauty products. And on Monday, August 5, Harper’s Bazaar took viewers inside the Hollywood guru’s closet for its ongoing series, Beauty Stash.

Although there is a good bit of Ouai products and other hair favorites in the video, the A-list pro’s closet has oh-so-much more than that. In fact, the Mane Addicts founder has a thing for quality skin care.

A few of her picks in that category that she pointed out include Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser, Dr. Barbara Sturm serums and Kopari Coconut Melt.

While the variety of hair goodies do include some Ouai faves like the Wave Spray, she’s also “obsessed” with the brand Gisou. Started by influencer Negin Mirsalehi, the two products from the new line the Kardashian stylist calls out are the shampoo and conditioner. “I’m just so proud of her. It’s a really gorgeous line.”

Another pick is Ginseng and Biotin Volumizing Spray, from “another brand she loves,” Briogeo. Then there is the envious drawer filled with Dyson dryers.

When it comes to the makeup drawers, Atkin seemed to favor lipsticks from Charlotte Tilbury and KKW Beauty. As she says while pulling out palettes from Kylie Cosmetics and Chrissy Teigen x Becca Cosmetics, she likes to stock up on stuff from friends. So much so that she even goes out and buys a lot of it herself.

“Some of it is given out in PR packages, but most of it — I’d say 50 to 60 percent of it — I’ve actually purchased,” she says. “I like to support my friends and I like to try everything. I’m really am crazy about that.”

Besides just beauty must-haves, the giant closet also contains some… interesting finds. First is a stack of old Polaroids from jobs with clients like Camila Cabello, Chrissy Teigen, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. But the most shocking discovery is a drawer full of Barbies, which she explained she worked with Mattel to create three dolls’ looks.

