



Kim Kardashian is serving up major throwback vibes with a ‘90s makeup collection. And she’s sending it to the hottest stars of the era (obviously).

On Monday, August 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced on Instagram her newest KKW Beauty collections — Matte Smoke and Matte Cocoa.

Kylie Jenner’s KKW Fragrance Has a New Release Date … and It’s Soon!

“I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is,” she wrote in the Instagram post on Monday afternoon.

She went on to explain that the two collections are different color ranges of the same products and each will include two eyeshadow palettes, six lipsticks, six lip liners and five eyeliners. Although it may be a bit obvious thanks to the name, each product formula is matte.

To hammer the inspiration behind the collection home, the reality star posed in that iconic Versace bondage dress first seen on Donatella Versace in 1997 in the campaign images.

Even more, in the KKW Beauty founder’s Instagram Story on Monday, she teased the announcement with an video that showed Post-Its with ‘90s celebs names on them. There are 56 celebs, some of which include the following: Cindy Crawford, Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, Janet Jackson, Courtney Love, Alicia Silverstone, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Gwen Stefani, Drew Barrymore, Tori Spelling, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Claudia Schiffer, Linda Evangelista, Jennifer Aniston, Brandy, Heather Graham, Queen Latifah, the Spice Girls (on one note), Cameron Diaz, Alyssa Milano and 34 more.

“I’m about to announce my new KKW Beauty collection. Can you guess what the theme is by my PR list?” she asked in the first video. “I’ve been testing it for months and it’s my favorite collection I’ve ever done. I know I say that, but this one’s like for real for real.”

Kim Kardashian Was More Nervous About the 2019 Met Gala Than Her Wedding to Kanye West

You can buy products individually at $45 for a palette, $18 for a lipstick, $12 for lip liners and $10 for an eyeliner. If you want to stock up on the goods, you can buy a lipstick or an eyeliner bundle for $98 and $42, respectively, or bundles of each collection for $145.

All will be available to purchase on kkwbeauty.com starting Friday, August 16, at 12pm PST.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!