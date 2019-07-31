Watch the first season of Euphoria and you’ll find yourself mesmerized by the cast’s killer makeup looks. One of those characters is Maddy Perez, a high schooler who makes rhinestone eyelids and bright lavender eyeshadow look wearable and cool. In real life, actress Alexa Demie has an equally as mesmerizing beauty routine, as seen in her beauty tutorial for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series.

Demie’s Instagram account gives her followers a taste of her beauty aesthetic: cool, fun and so ‘90s. The actress cites one look as her signature: a bold cat eye paired with lip liner, lip gloss, neutral-toned eyeshadow and bronzer.

She starts her daily beauty routine by cleansing her face with a makeup wipe and then she spritzes on a hydrating face mist followed by a face serum. “My mom’s a makeup artist and she’s big on skin, so my entire life I’d just hear ‘wash your face, wash your face!’’” Demie explains. Before starting her makeup, she applies Dior Backstage Face and Body Primer.

Then, she works foundation into her skin with a big fluffy brush followed by Nars concealer, which she applies in a V-shape under her eyes and as a base for eyeshadow. Demie creates a neutral brown and gold eyeshadow look using a mix of shades from the Dior Backstage Eye Palette and elevates it with bronzy and sparkly hues from Pat McGrath.

“Whenever I’m looking at inspiration, I like to look at a lot of old ‘90s, ‘60s, ‘70s editorial. I sometimes just look up the editorial — like Cher and other artists from back in the day. I take pieces from each of those pictures and just do my own thing.”

Also a mainstay for the star: “I always do my own wing,” Demi says. “That’s my signature thing.” Using a Pat McGrath Eyeliner Pen, Demie starts at the outer corner of her lids and expertly draws on a super-straight, pointed line that she’s been mastering since middle school. She uses a Q-Tip to clean up the line that she licks — yes licks — and extends the line to the inner corners of her eyes for a fierce effect.

The actress completes the routine by layering two lip liners — one light and one dark — and then adding a light nude lipstick. She finishes with two layers of lip gloss and then a few coats of volumizing mascara. Right before heading out the door, she sets her makeup with that same hydrating face mist she reached for in the very beginning.

And voilà — you have yourself an Alexa Demie-approved ‘90s beauty routine.

