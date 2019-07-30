How the Hadid Sisters Keep Up Those Amazing Mykonos Bikini Bodies

It’s a given that sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid look stylish everywhere they go. But the “It” models don’t just have fashion on their sides — they have a love of fitness and health that has helped them get their lean and toned bodies. (Well, that and the genetics jackpot they seem to have scored, of course.) While they’ve often twinned about town, their athletic prowess was really on display on July 29, 2019, when they splashed in the surf in bikinis while on vacation together in Mykonos, Greece.

In terms of dedication, it’s hard to think of other sisters (besides, perhaps, the Kardashian-Jenners) who put so much time and thought into working out and eating right. But for the Hadids, the concept of wellness seems to come naturally.

Fans of boxing workouts, Gigi and her younger sis focus on staying just as active outside the ring and the gym. “If I have a shoot coming up and I need to be fit, then I’ll work out every day and I’ll be really healthy and try,” Bella has told Us. “But most of the time, it’s kind of walking around New York — it’s a lot of exercise.”

Both siblings — whose younger brother Anwar is also a model and whose mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid is a former model and fit in her 50s — grew up sporty. “I rode horses and played volleyball back home, so when I came to New York, it was really hard for me to just go to the gym,” Gigi told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “I need to have a sport and wake up and want to get better at something and boxing does that for me… My personal motto is ‘Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane.’”

Indeed, it’s that sense of balance that helps the model sisters stay on track in the long run. Scroll through to see amazing photos of the super-fit sibs having fun in the sun!