She’s got a new attitude! Since getting with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian has transformed her signature classic style into a grunge aesthetic.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022, continue to prove they are a perfect union through their coordinated, punk style. Like their constant PDA, Kardashian’s new look includes an array of sultry moments.

In June 2022, the famous drummer posted a photo via his Instagram Story of the Poosh founder’s white and gold, floral-adorned lingerie that said “Travis” at the center in blue lettering. The racy look came after the reality star said “I do” in a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace.

According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Earlier in June, Kardashian posted a carousel of images of herself in a sexy tailored blazer, which she paired with a sheer bra and a mini skirt. “Hi yes this is Mrs. Barker, how may I help you?” She captioned the slideshow.

With the exception of her wedding look, all-black looks are a staple in Mrs. Barker’s new wardrobe. In February 2022, the wellness guru flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging lace catsuit. She finalized the look with pointed toe heels, a choker and styled her hair in a side part. She also leaned into the sultry rocker aesthetic in an image posted on January 2022. The Kardashians star posed at the top of her stairwell in a strapless jumpsuit teamed with bold platform boots.

Kardashian doesn’t stop with clothing. She has also debuted bold looks in the beauty and accessory department. In July 2021, the Dollhouse author showed off metallic grills while in Las Vegas with her then-fiancé. Her most standout beauty moment, however, is perhaps when she ditched her waist-length tresses for a bob in October 2021.

A couple of moments prior, Kardashian bared it all while on a snowy vacation. “How’s your Aspen?” Kardashian wrote alongside photos of herself posing in nothing but a metallic bikini, boots and a cowgirl hat.

As fans recall, Kardashian’s pre-Barker style consisted of lots of color, preppy blouses and skirts.

Keep scrolling to see more of Kardashian’s edgy style.