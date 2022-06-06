Wifey for lifey! Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her new life as a married woman, showing off her Mrs. style in a series of photos shared via Instagram on Saturday, June 4.

“Hi yes this is Mrs. Barker, how may I help you?” the Poosh founder, 43, captioned the social media post, which appears to have been taken from inside her Calabasas home. In the first image, Kardashian is seen holding a cell phone to her ear while dressed in a waist-hugging blazer and a mini skirt. The reality star finalized the look with a lace bra, black sandal heels and a heart-shaped clutch. As for her glam, Kardashian rocked a sleek updo.

In the next shot, the Kardashian Konfidential author ditched the outwear piece to show off the sheer bra. She then put the jacket back on to pose in final shots in her bathroom and closet. The post, of course, caught the attention of the lifestyle guru’s husband, Travis Barker, who wrote “I got a few ideas” in the comment section.

Kardashian’s sultry slideshow comes after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum returned from Italy following her and Barker’s wedding in Portofino. After getting engaged in October 2021 and officially saying “I do” during a courthouse ceremony on May 15, the lovebirds tied the knot on Sunday, May 22.

For her big day, Kardashian wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana minidress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The minidress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Since getting with Barker, Kardashian’s style has evolved. The California native has traded in her posh fashion for an edgy aesthetic, stepping out with the Blink-182 drummer in everything from leather jackets, platform boots to graphic t-shirts and more. The style transformation only proves the strength of their bond, which the couple emphasized at the 2022 Met Gala.

For Kardashian’s debut at fashion’s biggest night, the reality star donned a Thom Browne ensemble, which she described as “basically a deconstructed version of his outfit,” referring to Barker’s Thom Browne kilt and suit jacket. Kardashian’s look included a maxi skirt and a cropped white button-down.