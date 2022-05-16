Just married — for real! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot on Sunday, May 15 at a Santa Barbara courthouse — and naturally, the duo did so in style.

The Poosh founder, 43, wore a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for the occasion. The statement-making number comprised a cleavage-baring bustier top and — perhaps the star detail — a red and gold embroidered heart logo in the center of the bodice.

But that’s not where the bride drew the line with drama. The mom of three teamed the mini dress with a hooded veil and coordinating red pumps.

The Blink-182 drummer, on the other hand, wore a sharp all-black suit and sunglasses. He decided to take cues from his bride in burgundy dress shoes to match her heels.

This news comes just weeks after the duo exchanged vows in Las Vegas without a marriage license. Thus, their marriage wasn’t official — until now.

Kardashian took to Instagram on April 4 to share the news, captioning a photo of the couple: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the couple’s “practice” Vegas wedding on the April 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Kourt, I think you’re the Kardashian of the week this week, because you went ahead and got fake married,” said the host.

“It’s not called ‘fake married!'” Kourtney replied, reasoning that “there was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour.”

Barker and Kardashian exchanged their initial vows just hours after the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 4. The couple wore the same outfits they wore to the awards show, according to One Love Wedding Chapel owner, Marty Frierson.

“They were both dressed in black,” Frierson told Us. Kardashian wore a black jumpsuit from Et Ochs and Barker dressed in a Givenchy vest and pants combo accessorized Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

On the red carpet, you might recall Barker wearing a pink Raf Simons coat, but apparently he ditched it ahead of the Vegas ceremony.

You can expect even more wedding fashion from Kourtney and Travis because an insider tells Us exclusively that the newlyweds intend to have another ceremony in Italy “in the near future,” in which all of their friends and family will be invited.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential