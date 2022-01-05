New hair alert! Whether they’re going for a drastic chop, adding in extensions or taking a wild and crazy color for a test run, stars don’t shy away from switching up their style. And thanks to the help of Hollywood’s best stylists and colorists, their tresses always look top notch.

To kick off 2022, celebs made a point to debut what are bound to be some of the biggest trends of the new year. From bobs and bright colors to fierce red hues, there’s no shortage of statement-making styles.

Take Lea Michele for example. The 35-year-old actress turned to hairstylist Tommy Buckett for a blunt bob, which is sure to be everywhere in a few months time. The “big change” is a major departure for the Glee alum, who has been rocking long locks for quite some time.

When it comes to color, stars decided to try out just about every hue under the sun. Chrissy Teigen was all about a subtle switch up this year. In addition to debuting a shoulder-length chop, she also went a bit blonder thanks to stylist Luke Pluck Rose.

While the change was minimal, her new look did have fans floored, as they thought the Cravings author bared a striking resemblance to Khloé Kardashian. “I thought this was Khloé Kardashian,” a user wrote, while another said, “Whoa! I thought this Khloé.” Someone else chimed in: “Is this the Khloe Kardashian filter?

While Khloé hasn’t switched up her color this year (yet!), another member of her family has had quite the transformation. Her niece, Penelope Disick, debuted a bright red hue via TikTok in January.

In a video filmed to the “To the Salon” track, the little one documented her entire hair color process. From getting painted in her living room to washing out the dye and blowing out her strands, Penelope proved that she’s well on her way to becoming a beauty icon.

While the red hue may be her boldest yet, it’s not the first time she’s embraced a fiery hue. Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter originally debuted a similar shade in April 2021.

Too see all these looks and more of the tress transformations from 2022, keep scrolling. Because from Paris Hilton to Nicki Minaj, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best looks of the year, ahead.