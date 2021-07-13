Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s couple style is just as hot and heavy as their whirlwind romance.

From leather jackets and latex tops to low-slung pants and graphic tees, the duo has proved that no matter the occasion they’re going to turn up the heat.

Because whether the pair, who first sparked romance rumors in January, are stepping out for a casual dinner or stripping down to swimsuits for vacation, fashion appears to always be top of mind.

Flashback to March and the 42-year-old reality star caused quite the tizzy with her t-shirt during date night. While the Blink-182 drummer, 45, looked comfortable in his go-to graphic white tee and black bomber jacket, Kardashian’s suggestive top sent fans wild.

The shirt, which she wore tucked into a pair of black flared pants, featured several NSFW phrases including “Beat me, Bite me, Suck me, F—k me.”

Biting seems to be a trend for these two, as the Poosh founder debuted a grill with fangs when stepping out with her beau for the UFC fight in July.

While her pearly (and very sharp!) whites took center stage, her Vivianne Westwood vintage bustier and low-slung leather pants certainly made a statement, too.

Barker, for his part, matched his girlfriend, staying true to the leather trend. He paired an oversized jacket with a white t-shirt and red plaid pants.

It appears that the couple isn’t above sharing clothing either, as Kardashian stepped out the following day wearing the drummer’s jacket.

“Sorry if you can’t wear your boyfriend’s clothes,” she captioned her Instagram Stories, pairing Barker’s moto jacket from the night before with a lacy John Galliano dress and combat boots.

Kardashian may be showing her love through her attire, but Barker likes to take a more literal approach, getting multiple tattoos in honor of his better half.

He not only has her name inked on his chest, but the musician also let Kardashian give him an “I Love You” tattoo in May.

The couple’s rocker-chic style has certainly drawn the attention of fans, with many calling out that Kardashian’s look seems to have become a bit more edgy and lot more leather-y since she started dating the rocker.

But the wellness guru isn’t here for the haters. After someone commented, “And her style begins to change,” on an Instagram post earlier this year, she clapped back instantly.

“This picture is from 2019 but ok,” she wrote with a kissing face emoji.

While her style may not have changed (too much), it’s safe to say that whenever the pair is together, fabulous fashion is to be expected. To see their amazing couple style, keep scrolling!