Telling it like it is. Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t appreciate women being pitted against each other — and she revealed as much when asked about her and Kourtney Kardashian’s “competing” lifestyle brands.

“Are you upset that Poosh copied you?” a fan asked the Goop founder, 49, via an Instagram Story Q&A on Saturday, May 21, referring to the Kardashians star’s wellness company.

“This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls—t, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams,” Paltrow replied.

Though the Shakespeare In Love actress had a strong response to the question, she also explained that her inclusive mindset developed over time.

“I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so i understand where it comes from,” she wrote, not only praising Kardashian, 43 — but her new marriage to Travis Barker, too. “Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses there is a place for all of us plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who held a third wedding ceremony with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in Italy on Sunday, founded Poosh in 2019 “because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space,” she stated on the brand’s official website.

“At Poosh, we believe that life isn’t black or white, it’s not this extreme or that extreme, so why should a healthy lifestyle be so rigid?” the company — which details everything from fashion and beauty trends to Kardashian’s personal life to sexual and relationship wellness — asks rhetorically. “The ‘all or nothing’ approach is antiquated. The very essence of healthy living is moderation. Healthy living is a mindset, and Poosh explores how the modern woman is able to achieve just this.”

Meanwhile, Paltrow’s Goop was founded by the Academy Award winner in 2008 and has since become a cultural touchstone — selling items like a vagina-scented candle and a jade egg to aid in a “Kegel-like physical practice,” as well as pretending to launch a $120 disposable diaper line in order to raise awareness about taxing necessities.

Though the Country Strong star may not appreciate any unnecessary comparisons between her lifestyle brand and the Hulu star’s website, she couldn’t resist suggesting a little something special from Goop for another member of the Kardashian family, dropping a sex toy in a holiday stocking for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson during a December 2021 ad.

