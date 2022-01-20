Take two! If you’re a fan of Goop’s “This Smells Like Vagina” candle, listen up. Because Gwyneth Paltrow just dropped a “Hands Off My Vagina Bougie Parfumée” — and it’s already making headlines.

The 49-year-old wellness guru decided to expand her line of candles inspired by women’s health in honor of the Roe v. Wade anniversary on January 22.

“The word ‘vagina’ holds a lot of power. And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited,” Paltrow wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 20. “Your reproductive organs, your choice.”

She went on to explain that Goop will donate $25 from the sale of each candle (they retail for $75 a pop) to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project to aide in their “urgent and critical fight to protect our rights and basic freedoms.”

While tons of fans were quick to applaud Paltrow’s latest launch and write that they were already pressing the add to cart button, others had some questions about what the 2.0 vagina candle smells like.

“Whats the fragrance profile,” a follower asked, while another person said, “I’m just wondering … what does it SMELL like?” Someone else chimed in, “Ummmm what is the scent? hahaha.”

According to Goop’s website, the scent is feminine and floral. Perfumer and founder of Heretic, Douglas Little, explained that the team selected notes of hinoki cypress, damascena rose, toasted cacao and coriander.

“I love fragrance for its ability to tell stories and to give a voice to things that evade both sight and sound,” Little said on the brand’s website. “Scent is invisible and silent and yet it has the power to dramatically affect the way we feel.”

Paltow’s original vagina candle on the other hand has a more citrus scent, with a composition of geranium, bergamot, cedar, rose and ambrette.

The Iron Man actress originally launched the buzzy candle in January 2020 with an idea to empower women. “You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synethetic fragrance and all this kind of thing,” Paltrow exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020. “I just felt like it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity.”

She continued: “I feel like once people get past the initial shock of it and you really start to unpack what it means and what it’s saying, it’s pretty cool.”