Happy Birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow ! The multi-hyphenate Academy Award winner, entrepreneur, bestselling author, HBIC and mom of two is celebrating her 46th birthday on Thursday, September 27, and there is no denying the wellness guru has treated Us to some pretty spectacular fashion and beauty moments over her more than two decade-long career.

From the ballerina-inspired Ralph Lauren gown she wore to collect her Best Actress statue at the 1999 Oscars to slinky dresses and chic separates that show off her super fit physique, the blonde beauty has a master’s in effortless minimalism and we love her for it. When it comes to hair and makeup, the Goop founder and CEO keeps it similarly simple and stays true to her SoCal roots with her beachy blonde strands and ultra radiant skin (seriously, how does she get that glow?).

In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look back at her style evolution. Keep scrolling to see Paltrow’s best beauty and fashion moments!