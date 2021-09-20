Throwback! It’s hard to forget the iconic moment in beauty history where the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow decided to debut a matching haircut and color with Brad Pitt, whom she dated from 1994 to 1997.

Turn back the clock to the premiere of The Devil’s Own, and the former couple hit the scene with nearly identical ‘dos (think: blonde pixie with angled bangs).

While the twinning moment sparked quite the tizzy at the time, Paltrow eventually split with Pitt, grew her hair long and became the inimitable Goop queen, never to speak of the matching hairstyle ever again. Well, until now.

In a Saturday, September 18, video shared to Paltrow’s Instagram page, the actress took a walk down memory lane to reflect on her looks from the past. When flashed with a picture of her and Pitt, she responded: “Awwww, matching haircuts. Very blonde.”

But the coordinated beauty look wasn’t all left to chance. “We went to the same stylist for the cuts,” Paltrow said in the video. “Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this.”

Another look from the archives? Her short-lived brown hair era, which took place while she was filming Bounce in 2000 with Ben Affleck. “It took a beating being all that color. And it was actually a lot worse when I started to try to go back to blonde.”

Of course, we can’t forget to mention her crimped look at the SAG Awards. “I think we were going for a beachy, wrecked hair vibe,” she said in the video while promoting her new GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine serum. “I wouldn’t do this again.”

But, if she decided to take a stab at the crimped style in the future, the brand’s new product would prevent her strands from looking dry.

“If I ever try to pull off a ‘90s crimp again, please stop me. I do still bleach my hair, obviously, and I’ve always wanted a quick fix to smooth damage, frizz, dryness and split ends. So the @goop team made just that: a pre-shampoo glow serum treatment clinically proven to deliver results,” the Iron Man actress captioned her Instagram post. “I leave it in for twenty minutes before I shampoo and the results last until I shampoo again. My hair has never been shinier.”

The product, which retails for $48, is packed with vitamin C and a handful of oils to combat frizz, detangle and deliver an extra dose of moisture.