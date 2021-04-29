The Goop queen has spoken! Gwyneth Paltrow has certainly had some iconic style moments through the years. And, she broke them all down — and shared some mind-blowing style secrets — in a new Vogue video, which was released on Wednesday, April 28.

Take the silver Prada dress the 48-year-old actress wore to the 2012 Met Gala, for example. The gorgeous mini dress was ridiculously short. With legs like Paltrow’s though, many style watchers though she was just showing off her great gams.

But, the Iron Man actress spilled the tea on the booty-grazing look — and it has Us shook! Turns out, the mini dress is actually a shirt. “I guess I should mention that this was the shirt. There was a big skirt that came with it,” she says in the video, reminiscing on the outfit.

“But, I was like ‘No, this is great. I love this.’ You know you gotta get the weapons out, so I decided to go with just the shirt,” Paltrow adds.

Even though it was a bit of risqué fashion choice, the wellness guru has no regrets about going pantsless to the Met. “If I’ve learned one thing, it’s how to not show your vagina on the red carpet,” Paltrow laughs in the Vogue video.

While Paltrow has certainly rocked a handful of revealing outfits on the red carpet — like her see-though Armani dress from the Shakespeare in Love premiere — her most memorable outfit was a bit more timeless and conservative.

The dress in question? The pink Ralph Lauren taffeta gown that the Goop founder wore to the 1999 Academy Awards.

That said, it’s the diamonds from the look that mean much more to the star. “I had borrowed these Harry Winston earrings and a necklace for the Oscars. Then, after I won, my dad, as a present, surprised me with them,” she tells Vogue, wiping away some tears. Paltrow’s father, Bruce, passed away in 2002.

Through the years, the star has kept the sparklers close, even breaking them out for her wedding to husband Brad Falchuk in 2018.

“I wore the earrings and necklace when I got married to Brad in homage to my dad and as a way of keeping him there with us,” she tells the outlet.

As Paltrow reminisced on 11 of her other looks throughout her career — and it became clear she doesn’t have any regrets! She’s even still into the controversial Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars. “Everybody really hated this by the way, but I think it’s kinda dope,” Paltrow says.