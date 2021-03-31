Gwyneth Paltrow’s Beauty Routine Costs Nearly $900 — Watch!

Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow may look like twins, but the duo doesn’t have everything in common. Paltrow shared that while her beauty routine is pretty low-key, her 16-year-old daughter definitely knows her way around a makeup bag.

“My daughter is very into the beauty world. She knows everything! she has these amazing long nails that are painted in such cool ways. She has her lashes. I mean, she knows how to contour — that girl is just on fire with her routine,” the Goop founder says in a new Vogue video, which was released on Tuesday, March 30. “I don’t know where she got it from, but she definitely did not get it from me; I can barely put on concealer.”

Paltrow revealed this tidbit of information while breaking down her morning rituals, skincare secrets and favorite beauty products in an 11-minute clip for the outlet.

The video kicks off with some words of wisdom from the Goop queen herself. “The first part of my beauty routine, which is really part of my wellness routine — I believe that beauty and wellness are inextricably linked — is the dry brush,” she says.

She uses a brush from her namesake brand, but recommends one with “a little bit of resistance” to help with “circulation and meditation.”

Now, onto the fun stuff: the beauty products. As you can imagine, the celebrity’s skincare cabinet and makeup drawer is stocked with some pricey creams, serums and foundations. In fact, recreating Paltrow’s entire routine will cost nearly $900!

She stars off with the GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, $125, to help amp up her glow. Then, reaches for cult-favorite product Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum, which costs $185. Even though the serum is worth a pretty penny, “it’s really efficacious and works wonders on your skin.”

Next up? Some skincare that she saves for special occasions: the Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks, $75, and the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, $195.

Then, she throws a drugstore buy into the mix, noting that Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream, $19, is one “that really works.” (Pro tip: Dab this on the high points of your cheeks, over or under makeup, for an insane glow!)

The rest of her skincare routine is pretty speedy, as she layers on GoopGlow Glow Lotion, $58 and the Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30, $29.

Now it’s time for the makeup portion of her routine, which unlike her daughter’s, is fairly simple. Rather, Paltrow takes after her mom, Blythe Danner.

“I think what I learned from her [my mom] the most is just to be comfortable with yourself, just be comfortable in your skin,” she says. “She was kind of a less-is-more in terms of makeup and stuff and she definitely passed that on to me.”

As such, she uses the GoopGenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm, $20, Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick, $68, Oilio E Osso Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm, $28, Kosas The Big Clean Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara, $26, and Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil, $26.