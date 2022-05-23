A night to remember! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their marriage in style after tying the knot for the third time.

The couple exchanged vows in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22, one week after their California courthouse wedding. Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 43, previously held a small, unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards in April. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the twosome did not obtain a marriage license.

The reality star and the drummer arrived in Italy on Friday, May 20, ahead of their big day. Us confirmed that the Poosh founder’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — would be attending the nuptials, along with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Barker’s kids — son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23 — were also on the guest list.

Alabama shared footage from the reception via her Instagram Story on Sunday, giving fans glimpses of how her blended family marked the special occasion. A source tells Us that the post-wedding bash didn’t come to an end until “after 3 a.m.”

Andrea Bocelli sang “I Found my Love in Portofino” during the celebration, followed by “an impromptu performance” by Barker’s pal Machine Gun Kelly, who sang his hit “Bloody Valentine” after being handed a mic by DJ Cassidy. Dolce & Gabbana also “arranged” a cabaret performance at Castello Brown, which could only be reached by boat.

“All the Barker family and Kardashian family were dancing together when DJ Cassidy played [Blink-182’s] ‘All the Small Things,'” the insider tells Us, adding that Kris, 66, “acted as the MC for the evening” and was “introducing and welcoming everyone” to the reception.

Kourtney and the California native wore Dolce & Gabbana outfits as they walked down the aisle in front of their closest friends and family members. “Happily ever after,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a series of Instagram photos as she kissed her groom at the altar.

The bride’s detailed veil featured a large image of the Virgin Mary stitched into the center, which was based on one of Barker’s skull tattoos, according to Vogue. The accessory was hand-embroidered and included the words “Family, Loyalty, Respect.” While speaking with the outlet about tying the knot, Kourtney gushed that collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana on her gown was “a dream come true in every way.”

Kourtney and her husband celebrated alongside a star-studded group of guests, including Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus and Kelly’s fiancée, Megan Fox. Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, and longtime Kardashian-Jenner pal Stephanie Shepherd also scored the A-list invite.

Scroll down for a closer look inside the newlyweds’ PDA-filled wedding reception: