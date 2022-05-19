Here comes the bride! The Kardashian family has had its fair share of weddings — and each ceremony called for a glamorous gown to match the bride’s personality.

Kim Kardashian was the first of her sisters to tie the knot, marrying producer Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was only 19, but it wasn’t until Khloé Kardashian’s September 2009 nuptials that fans got to see a real wedding dress from the women. (Kim and Thomas split after three years.)

The Strong Looks Better Naked author wed Lamar Odom in Arizona after just one month of dating. Khloé opted for a custom mermaid-style Vera Wang gown and Jimmy Choo heels.

The televised ceremony featured all of Khloé’s sisters, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as bridesmaids. (The reality star and Odom called it quits in 2013, finalizing their divorce three years later.)

Two years after Khloé said “I do,” Kim walked down the aisle for a second time — with a much more extravagant ceremony. The Selfish author married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, and while the marriage only lasted 72 days, Kim pulled out all the stops with three different wedding gowns.

Not only did Kim wear multiple Vera Wang looks throughout the day, but she outfitted her sisters in custom white gowns by the same designer.

After splitting from Humphries, Kim got hitched for a third time in May 2014, exchanging vows with Kanye West in Florence, Italy. She switched it up completely when it came to planning the bash — guests were flown from Paris to Italy for the ceremony — choosing Givenchy as her designer.

“I was just so happy, you know? We just got married,” she said on the Today show after tying the knot. “It was such a magical moment that we have that, that we shared that with the world.” (Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was declared legally single one year later. The exes share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.)

Kourtney, for her part, wed Travis Barker at a California courthouse in May 2022. The couple previously held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022, but Us Weekly confirmed it was not legal as they did not obtain a marriage license.

The Poosh founder wore a Dolce and Gabbana minidress for her courthouse nuptials. Kourtney was never married before her wedding to Barker, but she shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Scroll down to see some of the Kardashian family’s most memorable wedding gowns: