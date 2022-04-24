See Kim Kardashian's Engagement Rings Through the Years: Pics

Diamonds are forever! Over the years, Kim Kardashian‘s dating life has come with love and some very memorable engagement rings.

Before her debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the California native tied the knot with producer Damon Thomas when she was 19. The duo, who had a 10-year age difference, were married for three years until Kardashian called it quits in 2003.

Nearly one decade later, the beauty mogul got engaged to Kris Humphries in 2011 following a whirlwind romance. Kardashian and Humphries tied the knot in 2011 — with their wedding ceremony being filmed for KUWTK. After 72 days of marriage, the pair split, and she filed for divorce in October 2011. Their divorce was finalized in April 2013 following a lengthy court battle.

The reality star later revealed that she felt pressure to walk down the aisle when she wasn’t sure about her relationship with the athlete. “I thought, ‘OK, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever. It’s going to be a huge joke, and I think I just had cold feet,'” Kardashian recalled during the KUWTK reunion episode in June 2021. “I thought I was going to let everyone down.”

She added: “The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris’ [fee] because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. So, if that was, like, fake, I would have saved my money!”

Amid her messy divorce from Humphries, Kardashian sparked romance rumors with longtime friend Kanye West. The couple welcomed daughter North in 2013 and got married in 2014. They later welcomed son Saint in 2015, daughter Chicago in 2018 and son Psalm in 2019. In February 2021, the Skims founder filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

KUWTK viewers got to see Kardashian’s decision to end her relationship with West during the final season of the show. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years?” the businesswoman emotionally stated in a June 2021 episode. “Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids.”

Kardashian added: “I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Later that year, Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson after they worked together during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. The KKW Beauty founder opened up about the next chapter of her life.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” Kardashian told Vogue for their March 2022 cover story. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Scroll down to take a look at all of Kardashian’s engagement rings: