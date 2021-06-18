The number 72 will always remind the world of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries. The former couple famously tied the knot in 2011 after a whirlwind romance, but their marriage was even more brief than their courtship.

The reality star and the former NBA player began dating in 2010 after his New Jersey Nets teammate Jordan Farmar introduced them in New York. “He just has a really good heart,” Kardashian told Us Weekly in February 2011. “There has to be trust and honesty and chemistry. If you don’t have any of those, it’s never going to work.”

Humphries popped the question in May 2011, and the pair exchanged vows in a lavish wedding in August of that year. The nuptials aired in an E! special titled Kim’s Fairytale Wedding in October 2011, weeks before she filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.

Days before Kardashian took legal action to end her marriage, a source told Us that the newlyweds were “not getting along at all,” in part because Humphries was “not drinking the Kardashian Kool-Aid.” A family friend, meanwhile, revealed, “On some levels, she feels like she made a mistake.”

Humphries filed for an annulment in November 2011, citing “fraud” as the reason. He claimed that Kardashian married him solely for TV ratings.

As the divorce proceedings dragged on, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star moved on with Kanye West in April 2012, and the duo announced in December of that year that she was expecting their first child together.

A judge set a start date for Kardashian and Humphries’ divorce trial in February 2013. However, they reached an agreement in April of that year, with an insider telling Us at the time that “there was no fraud and the judge urged Kris to settle.” They finalized the divorce in June 2013.

The Skims founder has spoken out about her failed marriage to the athlete on multiple occasions through the years, while he has remained relatively tight-lipped. A source revealed in October 2018 that he “tries to stay as far out of the spotlight as possible” and “truly wants zero association” with his ex-wife.

Kardashian subsequently married West in May 2014, and they welcomed four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. She filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

Humphries, for his part, has been linked to several women since his high-profile split but keeps his love life private.

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit Kardashian and Humphries’ ill-fated relationship.