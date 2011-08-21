Kim Kardashian Marries Kris Humphries

Introducing Kim Humphries!

Kim Kardashian said "I do" to Kris Humphries Saturday in Montecito, Calif., Us Weekly confirms. The 30-year-old wore a custom-made Vera Wang gown as she and Humphries, 26, exchanged their vows.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kris' cutest moments

Guests at the fete included all of Kim's famous family, plus Ryan Seacrest, George Lopez, Brittny Gastineau, Ciara, Jonathan Cheban, Eva Longoria, Lala Vasquez, Mario Lopez and Dancing with the Stars contestant Sugar Ray Leonard.

PHOTOS: Kim's best white-hot looks, so far!

A source tells Us that the newlyweds' cake — a sugary confection from Hansen Cakes in L.A. – costs a whopping $15,000 to $20,000! The source says the cake is a knockoff of Prince William and Duchess Kate's wedding cake from their April 29 wedding.

PHOTOS: More celebs who said

Humphries and Kardashian got engaged in May after a six-month courtship. Kim's sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, served as co-maids of honor, while younger sisters Kendall, Kylie, and Kris' sister Kaela were bridesmaids. According to E! Online, all of Kim's bridesmaids wore ivory dresses by Vera Wang. Kourtney and Scott Disick's 20-month old son, Mason, was the ring bearer.

The newlyweds' celebrations won't end on Saturday. Eleven days after Kim and her NBA beau's nuptials, Niche Media founder Jason Binn and wedding planner to to the stars Colin Cowie are throwing the duo another bash in New York!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!